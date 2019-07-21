Kangana Ranaut has remained unfazed by the ban imposed by the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India (EJG) post the actress' verbal altercation with a journalist. She has been promoting her upcoming Judgementall Hai Kya and had been explaining why she relatiated to the journalist and what problems does she have with a certain section of the media. So when Kangana appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kangana said that she would like to ban a few journalists in the know.

During the interaction, Kapil Sharma took a dig at the media ban on Kangana Ranaut saying that nowadays anyone wants to ban someone for some reason. He then asked Kangana who she would like to ban if given a choice. To which, she replied, "I know a few of the journalists in my list who I would like to ban."

Earlier, Kapil too was involved in an abusive spat against a journalist whom according to the comedian was writing only negative things about him. Later, Kapil had also filed an FIR against the journalist post which the latter refrained from writing any articles about the former following the court's decision.

Meanwhile, EJG has boycotted Kangana from media coverage until she issues a public apology for everything that transpired between her and the journalist at Judgementall Hai Kya song launch event.

Kangana, however, not just only refused to apologise to the section of the media but also slammed them in a video message calling them as 'termites', 'pseudo', 'traitors' and 'tenth-fail'. And even sent a legal notice to EJG through her lawyer for wrongfully supporting the journalist without any provocation.