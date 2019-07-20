Kapil Sharma leaves no stone unturned when it comes to entertain the audience with his gags on The Kapil Sharma Show which has been topping the TRP charts since the beginning. The comedian has undoubtedly come a long way after overcoming depression and cutting down his alcohol consumption. And Kapil has yet again stunned his fans with his epic physical transformation.

Over the past few months, Kapil was seen sporting a bearded look on the show. But now the comedian will be sporting a clean-shaven look.

Giving a glimpse of his new look, Kapil Sharma shared a selfie on Instagram flashing his million dollar smile and wrote, "Smile makes you more #lively what you say."

Besides dedicating his time for the shoot, Kapil is also looking after his pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath who has entered into the third trimester. Like his mother, Ginni also accompanies Kapil on the show and can be seen sitting in the front row watching all the madness on the stage.

Kapil will now be seen interacting with Kangana Ranaut who has been hitting the headlines for her verbal spat with journalist at the recent Judgementall Hai Kya song launch event which had taken place in Mumbai.

On tonight's episode of The Kapil Sharma show, Kangana will be seen taking a dig at herself saying that she can't resist herself from getting into trouble.