The TRP report of this week is finally here and as always has brought some good news and some disappointing news too. Let's take a look at which show has done the best last week.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya has grabbed the top spot this week followed by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the second spot. While Kundali Bhagya was at the second spot last week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata was at the top.

Kumkum Bhagya has taken up the third spot followed by Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at the fourth spot, as per the TRP chart by Pinkvilla. Kumkum Bhagya was at the same spot last week too. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has taken a massive leap this week as the show was at the eighth spot last week. Tujhse Hai Raabta is at the fifth spot while Kasautii Zindagii Kay is at the sixth spot this week. Tujhse Ha Raabta was at the sixth spot last week and Kasautii was at the seventh spot last week too.

Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega is at the seventh spot this week. The show was at the tenth spot last week. Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover's new show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, has taken up the eighth spot this week. Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is at the ninth spot this week followed by Superstar Singer Singing Ka Kal at the tenth spot.

Kapil Sharma Show has again failed to make the cut and has not featured in the top ten. But, nevertheless, the popularity of the show and the love it receives from the audience hasn't diminished a bit.