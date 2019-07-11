And it's that time of the week again. Our favourite shows either slip down or jump up in the race for TRPs. Let's take a look at which show has done the best last week.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has bagged the top spot this week. The show was at the third spot last week. Kundali Bhagya is at the second spot and Kumkum Bhagya is at the third spot this week, reports Pinkvilla. While Kundali Bhagya was at the fourth spot last week, Kumkum Bhagya was at the second spot. Both the shows have seen slight changes in this week's charts.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has seen a small growth and is at the fourth spot followed by newly launched show - Superstar Singer Singing Ka Kal at the fifth spot. The fifth spot was taken by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah last week. Tujhse Ha Raabta is at the sixth spot this week. Last week, the show was at the same spot. Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar have taken the seventh and eighth spot respectively. Kasautii Zindagii Kay was at the seventh spot last week too. While Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was at the ninth spot.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is at the ninth spot this week Gudaan Tumse Na Ho Payega at the tenth spot. Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala was at the eighth spot last week. Gudaan Tumse Na Ho Payega had made an exit from the show for the last few weeks and has re-entered the charts again. Surprisingly, the Kapil Sharma Show has failed to grab the attention of the audience this week and is out of the top 10 chart.