The latest TRP report is finally here and has brought some massive changes in the list. While it's going to be happy news for the finale of Super Dancer 3, for the rest of the shows, the report is not that soothing.

To begin with, the finale of Super Dancer Chapter 3 has grabbed the top spot this week. The show was at the seventh spot last week. Kumkum Bhagya has managed to place itself at the second spot this week. The show was at the third spot last week. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the third spot followed by Kundali Bhagya at the fourth spot. While Kundali Bhagya was at the top spot last week, Yeh Rishta was at the second spot. The fifth spot has been grabbed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which was at the fourth spot last week.

Tujhse Hai Raabta is at the sixth position followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the seventh position. Tujhse Hai Raabta was at the fifth spot last week and Kasautii was at the sixth spot. Both the shows have slipped down a bit. Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is at the eighth spot followed by Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at the ninth spot. Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and Yeh Ristey continue to be at the same spot as they were last week.

At the tenth spot, we have Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, which is a new entrant in the top ten list. Surprisingly, despite being immensely loved by the audience, the Kapil Sharma Show has been out of the top ten list this week. The show continues to host a number of popular guests every week, leaving the audience in splits.