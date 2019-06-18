Actress Taapsee Pannu's recent film Game Over has been released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film is doing well at the box office and the actress is being praised for her performance as Swapna, a person who is suffering from trauma and anxiety related issues.

Well, the actress and Game Over were being trolled after Sumit Kadel, a film Critic and analyst, tweeted that shows of Men In Black International and Bharat have replaced Game Over as there was no audience in the theatres.

#GameOver shows reduced at many centers because of no audience. Allotted shows transferred to #Bharat & #MIBInternational . — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 17, 2019

In responses to this, many have tweeted saying Alia and Ranveer are missing this time in promoting the film and that Game Over has become like Nayanthara's Kolayuthir Kaalam. A Twitter user called Vaibhav Salonia has replied to this saying that Taapsee's Game Over has zero box office pull.

But Taapsee is unmoved in the face of criticism. She replies to critics on social media platforms like a boss. This is something she has been doing every time when people keep themselves busy by trolling the actress for her films and the roles she plays. She replied, "No sir I don't. My movies do  hope you give it a chance too." (sic)

Well, she ended the conversation with a hashtag #GameOver, indicating that the game of the trolls is over.

No sir I don’t. My movies do :) hope you give it a chance too #GameOver https://t.co/0BjgauEs0D — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 17, 2019

A few minutes after that, she retweeted the tweet of Atul Mohan which was about the weekend occupancy of films at National Multiplexes in percentages from June 14-16 and Game Over topped the rest of the films with 40 percent. The actress retweeted it and wrote that it definitely doesn't look bad.

She also retweeted a tweet of a youngster from Ludhiana, where he wrote that the theatre in which Game Over was being screened was packed on Monday and that he has never seen movies packed on working days in Ludhiana. He also praised the actress for her performance and gave full marks to director Ashwin Saravanan for an excellent thriller.

@taapsee ‘s new release Game Over was house packed on Monday i.e. working day in Ludhiana! We haven’t seen Hindi movies packed on working days in Ludhiana ! Her performance is remarkable! Movie is extraordinary ! Full marks to the director @Ashwin_saravana for excellent thriller pic.twitter.com/IeJeeDbLkK — Maninder Guliani (@maninderguliani) June 17, 2019

This proves that Taapsee and her remarkable performance in films like Mulk, Manmarziyan, Badla and now Game Over have moulded her as a person who would choose different and thrilling scripts irrespective of what the audience says. She works harder to shut all the trolls, like a boss.