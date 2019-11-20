After silver screens, Taapsee Pannu is all set to have her widespread wings over the OTT platform. The actress is now trying her hands at standup comedy with Amazon Prime Video's One Mic Stand.

Taapsee Pannu started her acting career with the Telugu movie Jhummandi Naadam in 2010 and she has starred in around 35 movies in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam in her career spanning a decade. She has played a variety of roles in the last 10 years and proved successful in most of her attempts. She is an actor par excellence with an unapologetic and invigorating indigenous approach towards life.

After an extraordinary cinematic experience, Taapsee Pannu is now making a debut with Amazon Prime Video's One Mic Stand. She shared the stage with Angad Singh Ranyal who happens to be her college buddy. She couldn't resist it when she got that chance to try her hands at comedy.

The actress was all excited to work with her classmate Angad Singh Ranyal. Talking about One Mic Stand, Taapsee Pannu said, "Angad and I were college mates, so when I got a call to do Stand-Up with him and Sapan for Amazon Original One Mic Stand, it seemed like something that would be a lot of fun."

'At heart, I am a performer'

Taapsee Pannu added, "At heart, I am a performer – I like challenging roles, experimenting with different characters, and Stand-Up comedy seemed an extension of that. Also, I have always been a fan of Stand-Up comedy, even in its early days in India, I would visit all the comedy clubs and take my friends along! So doing was like ticking off a to-do on my bucket list."

Comedian Sapan Verma has conceptualized Amazon Prime's original One Mic Stand. Its premise is facile - five celebrities from varied fields come together with famous comedians to give a once in a lifetime performance in a stand-up set-up. The show comprises of 5 episodes and each celebrity is mentored by the comedians like Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya, Zakir Khan, Kunal Kamra and Angad Singh Royal.

The fans are already in awe of the mindblowing performances of the celebrities and are waiting for another season. One Mic Stand is created and hosted by Sapan Verma in collaboration with Only Much Louder and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.