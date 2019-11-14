Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is known for courting controversy with his views, is now set to become a standup comedian for Amazon Prime's One Mic Stand (OMS). He has released the sneak preview in his comedy act, which has got him trolled on social media.

Shashi Tharoor has already done several jobs like politician, writer and a former career international diplomat and Thiruvananthapuram MP and proved successful in most of them. The Congress leader will soon be seen in a new role - stand-up comedian in Amazon Prime's One Mic Stand, which challenges five celebrities to go up against five professional comedians in front of a live audience.

Shashi Tharoor's comedy act

According to reports, Shashi Tharoor is paired with popular comedian Kunal Kamra in the series One Mic Stand. On Wednesday, he tweeted the minute-long sneak preview of the series which shows him dressed in a long white kurta and a gold waistcoat with the Indian national flag pinned on it. He wrote, "Sneak preview of a minute of my stand-up comedy act (it does get better later!) #OneMicStand."

The teaser of One Mic Stand shows Shashi Tharoor making fun of his oratory skills and using complicated words. "I had a normal childhood like all of you guys, my parents embarrassed me too when guests came over and said Shashi, Uncle ko angrezi bolke sunao na," the Thiruvananthapuram MP is seen saying in its sneak preview.

Shashi Tharoor's comic act has impressed many people. The sneak preview has not only grabbed many eyeballs, but also generated a lot of curiosity about One Mic Stand. However, the Congress leader has earned a large number of views against right wing people and those people started trolling him in reply.

Sameer @BesuraTaansane

Mr Tharoor-I am sure u will make a far better stand up comic than most of the clowns here who think Comedy is all about 4 letter words Listening to u took me back the classic comedy shows like Yes Minister,Are U Being Served, Black Adder etc Why did u even get into politics?

M R Sundareswaran @MRSundareswarn

Keep at it Sashi Tharoor. May be career switch is what all congressmen and women have to think about especially after the Cold feet developed in Maharashtra The Toothier smile though makes you more rooted. The number of likes may intoxicate you. Better to make them laugh GoodLuck

Indian @brahmastra2019

Nice to have some real humour instead of a series of obscene words being peddled as humour .

आइन्स्टीन काका ‍☠️ @rohithumour

Sir, you're amazing paradoxical vertebrate inside limpid telescope from a chimpanzee planet in an adorn psychosis pneumonia. Today, I realized why Rahul sir loves you so much and don't say it was an exchange benefits of Sunanda.

Anirban bandopadhyay @bandanirban

Lovely. It is so refreshing to see you laugh at yourself. Why did you not stop appearing a pomposity by choosing smaller or lighter words? You probably did not wish to dispel the implied charm, or did you?

jha.nikhil07 @JNikhil07

based on my intellectual capacity and my vast knowledge,tactically and tentatively,right from the beginning of times especially in the light of ecclesiastes evolution,i have come to a concrete,profound and definite conclusion that u are awesome sir..

Anand Garg @Aggro621

Great going, Mr Tharoor! You have an alternate career lined up; please infuse some fresh air to the already crowded and if I may, monotonous space! Your bold initiative is praiseworthy; thank you!

Shiva @ssr99

There's no oxygen to breathe in Delhi, there's no govt to govern in Mumbai and you are doing some lovely comedy Shashiji!! Shukriya Karam Meherbaani, Aap netao se aur kya ummeed karsakte hai Jaani!!!