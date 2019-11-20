Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel's fight with Taapsee Pannu is not a new thing anymore but looks like the brawl is far from getting over. The Saand Ki Aankh actress recently again took a dig at the two sisters.

Taapsee in her recent comment on Kangana and Rangoli said that she is never affected by their criticisms as they do not matter to her.

Kangana, Rangoli don't matter to Taapsee!

"Both of them really love me and that's because they give me so much time and attention from their lives. I, honestly and unfortunately, I don't feel the same so I don't give it back in terms of my time and attention to them. It doesn't matter to me in my life and my scheme of things. I don't want to waste my time on someone who doesn't matter to me," Taapsee said on a chat show titled No Filter Neha.

She further added that criticisms from people who matter to her do disturb her, but Kangana and her sister do not fall in that category.

Start of the cat-fight

The cat-fight had started after rangoli had addressed Taapsee as "sasti copy" of Kangana. She had also slammed the Badla actress for playing an aged character in Saandh Ki Aankh, saying that she should have let other senior actresses play the part. Veteran actress Neena Gupta too had supported Rangoli's view.

However, Taapsee had later replied to this criticism with a long social media post, where she said how she is being targeted while other popular Bollywood and Hollywood actors had also done experimental roles, but were never questioned.

Rangoli again did not hold back, and fired another5 salvo at Taapsee by tweeting, "Acting ka A bhi nahin aata & comparing urself to all legends bhai ja thodi acting seekh le tacky silver hair & sasta prosthetic won't make u an actor,wat about body language f a 60 year old? Where is the aged voice?Longing fr gone youth in one's eyes?Where is acting So funny!"