Taapsee Pannu has now reacted to Kangana Ranaut's claim that she was offered Saand Ki Aankh but she had rejected it, following which it was given to Taapsee.

Taapsee and Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel, who is the actress' manager as well, have been in bitter terms for some time now. Among other jibes, Rangoli had recently criticised Taapsee saying that actresses should leave space for other senior actresses to play their age roles.

Reacting to this, Taapsee said that Saand Ki Aankh was offered to many but she herself had approached the makers when she had heard about it. "The makers must have gone to Kangana for this role; actually, they went to half the industry as they received bizarre reasons. As far as I am concerned, the makers never approached me. When I got to know that such a film was being planned, I personally reached out to them. I have no shame in admitting that. I told them that I wanted to do it. Meanwhile, it took us two years to find the parallel female lead," Hindustan Times quoted Taapsee as saying.

She also said that as an actor, she is supposed to do all kinds of roles, irrespective of age. In the movie Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar play two elderly women, who are experts in shooting.

Meanwhile, fight between Taapsee and Kangana had instigated after Rangoli had called her 'sasti copy' of the Queen actress. Taapsee had responded to this statement as well saying she has no issue in being called a 'copy' of such a brilliant actress, and she is 'sasti' as compared to what Kangana charges.