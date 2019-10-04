Taapsee Pannu, who recently received some backlash for portraying older characters in Saand Ki Aankh, expressed strong disappointment at being criticised for it.

Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar play two aged ladies in the movie, who are expert shooters. Soon after the trailer was released, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel targeted Taapsee saying that young actresses should leave old characters to be played by actors of the appropriate ages.

She had also said that Taapsee's role was initially offered to Kangana but she had refused it, and had suggested Neena Gupta's name for it. Even Neena Gupta had then supported Rangoli's views.

However, Taapsee is not in support of the view, and sounding quite irritated, she said that she will have to quit acting if she has to get rid of these criticisms.

"Ek kam karti hoon main, acting karna chhod deti hoon (I will do one thing, I will stop acting), and only play characters of my age and girls from Delhi. We are actors, so should we stop acting? As an actor, I will sometimes play characters of different ages. We should stop being camera actors, I think. I know it's not an easy visual, as these women pick up guns at the age of 60, and the film showcases their story from half of their current ages," Taapsee told Deccan Chronicle.

Kangana's sister and Taapsee do not share a cordial rapport as the former often criticises her for various reasons, and the actress too gives it back to her in her own style.

Sometime ago, Rangoli had called Taapsee as "sasti copy" of Kangana, and the Judwaa 2 actress had reacted to it saying that she does not mind being "copy" of a brilliant actress, and she is "sasti" in terms of remuneration she gets as compared to that of Kangana.