Reacting to Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel calling her "sasti copy", Taapsee Pannu said that the latter's comments do not matter to her.

Rangoli, who has been making unpleasant comments on many celebs, had some time ago targeted Taapsee after she had praised the trailer of Kangana's film Judgemental Hai Kya, but had not mentioned her name.

Kangana's sister had strongly reacted to Taapsee's tweet and ridiculed her calling her "sasti copy" of the actress.

Now, the Manmarziyaan actress responded to it saying that while Rangoli's comments do not matter to her or affect her, she does not mind being called copy of a "brilliant actress" like Kangana. She further said that as far as being called "sasti" (cheap), she feels that is justified if her pay is compared to that of Kangana.

"I'm now in the elite group of targets for her. She doesn't mean much in my life for me to get affected for her. Only my inner circle friends can affect me. She doesn't. I was laughing and I thought it was my turn in the potluck today. More so, it came out of an appreciation interview I did. I felt I mattered and took it that way."

"People might like her or not like her but nobody can deny that Kangana is a brilliant actress. Why should I feel bad about being called the copy of a brilliant actress? As for sasti, she says she's the highest paid actress so by that regard, I'm sasti," she told Pinkvilla.

Well, we will have to wait to see if Rangoli comes back with yet another controversial reply to this.

Meanwhile, Rangoli had recently taken a dig at Taapsee again for the latter is playing the role of an aged lady in Saand Ki Aankh. Claiming that the role was first offered to Kangana who refused it, Rangoli stressed that heroines should let other actresses to play roles of their age on screen. Neena Gupta too had supported Rangoli's views.