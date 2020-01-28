Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has broken her silence over the failure of her Republic day release Panga at the box office. She admitted that its clash with Street Dancer 3D was responsible for it. Despite having good hype and promotion, Panga opened to poor response at the domestic box office on Friday.

The movie impressed the filmgoers and word of mouth boosted its collection on Saturday and Sunday. But its first-weekend collection was not up to the expected mark in the Indian market. The movie has shown a considerable amount drop in its business on Monday and it is set to be a disaster.

Panga collects Rs 16.56 cr net at box office

Panga has collected Rs 16.56 crore net at the Indian box office in four days. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Panga dips on Day 4... Was important to hold at Day 1 levels for a respectable Week 1 total... Unable to improve its BO prospects beyond select metros... Weak in mass circuits... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 16.56 cr. #India biz."

The trade experts and people in the film industry are shocked at the average collections of Panga. They are busy analyzing their failure.

Trade analyst KRK aka Kamaal R Khan tweeted, "Unfortunately film #Panga opened so low on Day1 that it hasn't reached at the right place with 3 times growth also on Sunday. This film could have done much much better business with a correct release."

Panga was released with another much-hyped movie Street Dancer 3D on January 24 as a Republic Day treat. Due to this clash, the Kangana Ranaut starrer could not get enough number of cinema halls.

On top of it, the Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer became the first choice for many filmgoers in its opening weekend. These two aspects made a dent in its box office collection.

Rangoli Chandel admits that Panga should have been a solo release. Kangana's sister tweeted, "Totally agree with this, we expected only one event film turned out we had two event films to face, release date didn't do justice to the gem @Ashwinyiyer maam made. We do believe Panga will stay longer in whatever little screens and limited shows it has got, all the love film is getting is overwhelming ."

Well! The failure of Panga may be a matter of worry for Kangana Ranaut. But this talented actress has a bigger reason to celebrate at this moment. She was honoured with the Padma Shri award. Rangoli Chandel tweeted, "Kangana Ranaut actor and director multiple national awards winner at the age of 32 on the eve of Republic Day 2020 awarded with Padma Shri one of the highest honours in the country... ."