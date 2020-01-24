A few filmgoers have complained that Book My Show (BMS) is biased towards Panga, as they claim it showed lower ratings than what actually Kangana Ranaut's movie has got. But, it is showing more ratings for Street Dancer than the actual ones.

Street Dancer and Panga are among the much-awaited and highly talked about Bollywood movies of 2020. Having huge hype and promotions, both of them have been released on January 24 as Republic Day treats. Since both target multiplex audience, they are clashing with each other from today.

Street Dancer and Panga have struck a chord with filmgoers and received a positive talk from them. But early trends show that Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has an edge over the Kangana Ranaut starrer. If the same trends continue in the evening shows, it would be the biggest Bollywood of this Republic Day.

Sumit Kadel, one of the film trade observers, tweeted, "#StreetDancer3D opens fair with occupancy of approx 25-28% in morning shows across India. #Panga opens low with 8-12% occupancy in morning shows across India. Both films will grow post matinee shows."

However, some people claim that Book My Show, the popular online ticket booking portal is biased towards Panga. They tweeted its screenshots to proofs for it. A twitterati named Shashi Notani (@Shashi_Notani) tweeted, "@bookmyshow Two different ratings. In front-page vs in Details. Front page: Panga 70 %, Street Dancer 86% Inside : Panga 78%,Street Dancer 77% #Panga."

Another fan named Jalaj (@n30_v) expressed his anguish against Book My Show for being partial to Panga. In a series of tweets, he requested the concerned authorities and Kangana Ranaut's manager and sister Rangoli Chandel to look into the issue immediately. Here is his series of tweets.

Hey @bookmyshow why #panga bms rating is not reflecting on page? It is showing 79% whereas when we check it to read review it is 92%. This way #bookmyshow seem biased. #panga is Amazingly Awesome creation with exemplary performance. #KanganaRanaut & whole PangaTeam salute Dear @bookmyshow public % still reflecting on lower side for #Panga why this kind of partiality for movie which has great content extraordinary performance? You should be impartial in your approach. when #StreetDancer3D rating could be accurate then why not for #PangaThisFriday? Concerned authorities should look into same @Rangoli_A so that maximum people whom review matters they don't drop their mood by #BMS % #PangaReview. Great content should be supported and @bookmyshow you also do need ful by correcting same. Watch #Panga 4 everlasting experience



But the fans of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor say that Kangana Ranaut's PR team is behind increasing the ratings for Panga on Book My Show. They alleged her team is using bots to boost its ratings.

#KanganaRanaut Bots & PR doing their job very well. They are promoting #Panga on BMS & #StreetDancer3D team is still sleeping. Worst team. @Varun_dvn

