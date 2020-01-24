Director Remo D'Souza's Hindi movie Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi, has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience on social media.

Street Dancer 3D is a dance film, written by Remo D'Souza. Jagdeep Sidhu has penned the screenplay with Tushar Hiranandani and dialogues with Farhad Samji. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza have produced the film under the banners T-Series and Remo D'Souza Entertainment. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.24 hours.

Street Dancer 3D story: Set in London, the film is about two rival dance groups from India and Pakistan. The two gangs compete against each other until they realize that they stem from the same roots. They have a common purpose - to stand for their people from the Asian subcontinent. The rest of the movie is all about how these underdogs stand strong against all odds.

Analysis: Street Dancer 3D is based on the multifarious colours of dance and the unity for a cause. It deals with the pertinent issue of illegal immigrants. Remo D'Souza has made sure that the film has an entertaining screenplay in place. It is a good treat for the young audience with its humour, songs, emotions and dance, said the audience.

Performances: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi have delivered fantastic performances, which are the highlights of Street Dancer 3D. Aparshakti Khurana, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and others have also done good jobs, said the filmgoers.

Technical: Street Dancer 3D has brilliant production value. Superb songs, background score, beautiful picturisation, stunning dance choreography, costumes and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Street Dancer 3D movie review and rating: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's reactions.

#StreetDancer3D DAN-TASTIC. Boasts dazzling dancing & performances by @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @Norafatehi. Showcase pertinent issue of illegal immigrants. @remodsouza direction top notch. Highlight- Muqabala by Legend PB & Climax. Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #StreetDancer3DReview Special mention to @Aparshakti for his outstanding performance .. Rula diya bhai.. #StreetDancer3DReview

Interval of #StreetDancer3D .... entertaining, youthful and most importantly it gives a hope of inclusive humanity. @Varun_dvn in top form and @ShraddhaKapoor is spectacular @remodsouza is back and how!! .@remodsouza has pushed the envelope with #StreetDancer3D n sparkles brilliantly. A v entertaining film, it has the heart in the right place.Great dances n outstanding music score. @Varun_dvn in terrific form n @ShraddhaKapoor is amazing ! @PDdancing ka koi muqabla nahin! Reason why #StreetDancer3D is going 2 b a big hit is coz it is a non stop entertainer. The passion and hunger for incredible dancing, chartbuster music, superb acting, excellent ensemble star cast and most importantly a film that throbs with a Big Heart!

Filmein 3 cheezo ke damm pe chalti hai, entertainment Entertainment aur ENTERTAINMENT, & #StreetDancer3D is full of entertainment, terrific work by team, seeti maar dance sequence, full of swag and masti, Varun / Shraddha / Norah & PD increases GARMI 3.5*/5 #StreetDancer3DReview

#MovieReview: #StreetDancer3D This one offers enough entertainment for its target audience i.e Youth. Humour, Songs, Emotions & Dance Numbers are positives. Screenplay is decent while editing is strictly average. Film could have been shorter by 15 minutes. Rating: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️

#StreetDancer3D Delivers what it promises.. Entertainment, STUNNING dance sequences, and GORGEOUS looking lead Pair @Varun_dvn - @ShraddhaKapoor, it's a Sure-Shot 100 Crore BONANZA. RATING ***

