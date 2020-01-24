Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Hindi movie Panga starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience across the world.

Panga is a sports drama film, which is inspired by the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has written script and dialogues for the film in collaboration with Nikhil Mehrohtra. Fox Star Studios has bankrolled the movie. The movie has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.09 hours.

Panga movie story: It is an emotional roller coaster tale of a middle-class Indian woman, who is a forgotten kabaddi world champion. She catalyzes an inner desire to give a new meaning to her existing role as a wife and mother. She decides to come back to the sport. How she faces challenges of age stereotypes and a new generation complexities form the crux of the story.

Analysis: Rooted in the subculture of societal facts, the film follows her triumph, struggle and overcoming of stereotypes and reflecting upon the importance of love and family support in order to become successful. The movie is emotional, progressive and entertaining, say the viewers.

Performance: Kangana Ranaut has delivered brilliant acting and her performance is the highlight of Panga. Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta have depicted their roles very well and they are also among big assets of the film, say the audience.

Panga movie review and rating: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see their response.

#Panga is one very well scripted , directed and acted sports drama #KanganaRanaut was spot on and @RichaChadha you were too good had most of the laugh on your scenes. @Ashwinyiyer good job done. #PangaReview

#PangaReview is a delight #KanganaRanaut is brilliant @Neenagupta001 a scene stealer @RichaChadha firecracker , bravo @Ashwinyiyer ! Loved the film ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️ #Panga #Kangana @parullxx @foxstarhindi

#Panga is very well written & executed. #KanganaRanaut is an outstanding. @RichaChadha you're extremely very well & excellent direction by @Ashwinyiyer take a bow.. #PangaReview

Watched #Panga... Amazing amazing direction @Ashwinyiyer & human being. This is going to be the director of the decade @KanganaTeam y is it dat whatever movie U r in turns into a magical experience. #womentellingwomenstories #storytellers please keep chasing dreams not crores ♥️

#Panga #OneWordReview W*I*N*N*E*R Panga is a SUPERB film.. That has it's heart atthe centre. #KanganaRanaut prives yet again that she is a queen..Direction us Top notch You will feel proud after watching the movie "अगर यह नही देखा तो क्या देखा" Must watch!!! ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ .5 (4.5*/5)

#OneWordReview... #Panga: HEARTWARMING. Rating: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ½ A content-driven film that's rich in merits... Emotional, progressive, entertaining... Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's best work to date... #Kangana is flawless, an award-worthy act... #Richa, #Jassie, #YagyaBhasin excel. #PangaReview

