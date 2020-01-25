Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Rating Panga

Kangana Ranaut is back with a bang in Ashwiny Tiwari's Panga. From all her films, this one is appealing, as she is not only looks physically fit for the role, but also takes the act of a kabbadi player a notch higher. The way she pulls off a kabbadi on field shows the hard work. Panga reminds us that dreams never die and there is no age to fulfill it.

Storyline

Jaya (Kangana) is 32, married to Prashant (Jassie Gill) and a mother to a seven-year-old kid Adi (Yagya Bhasin). She is a retired Kabaddi player who got married right before the Asia cup leaving aside her dream of winning a national trophy. Jaya became a housewife an adhered to all the duties. Until one day with the help of her husband she decides to return to the playground. Helping her nurture her dream is coach Rocha Chadha who is of her age, unmarried and living her dream. From overcoming hurdles physically and mentally, keeping aside her motherly instincts Jaya's journey is not only inspiring but also worth giving a thought on.

Performances

Kangana Ranaut is simply flawless in Panga and this is indeed one of her best performance till date. From playing kabaddi to being a perfect homemaker, she stands out as a powerful woman.

Richa Chadha is ambitious and lives her dream. She is true to her role and compliments Kangana on the screen. Richa has a good screen space, despite Kangana dominating the screenplay.

Jassie Gill is every girl's dream husband. He is understanding, lovable and motivating despite hailing from a small town. Jassie lives the character and makes us believe that he is the man whom other men can seek inspiration from.

Other supporting actors like Neena Gupta and many others have a sustainable part to play in Ashwiny Tiwari's film. The little boy Adi, who plays Kangana's son in the film, is endearing.

Positive

The first half of Panga is light and puts a smile on your face while the second half is gripping and the game will keep you hooked. The moment when Jaya is torn between her career and household chores, makes you yearn for her. Such small instances in the film are so real and extremely heartwarming.

Negative

The editing could have been crisp. There are some overdramatic scenes which can be overlooked as the entire premise of the film is so impactful.

Verdict

At some point in our lives, we have often taken our mother for granted. This film is a must-watch for every child with their mothers. This film can be called a movement and as they say 'there is never too late to achieve your dreams.'