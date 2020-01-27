No matter what you do, whether it is good or bad, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel never fails to showcase her sick mentality. And now that Kangana has been conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in the Republic of India, after the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan, it seems like Rangoli has taken her arrogance a notch higher.

There have been several times when Kangana Ranaut along with her sister Rangoli had rubbed Alia Bhatt the wrong way, be it for not taking a stand or for her being Karan Johar's protege. But Alia had always maintained a safe distance from the Ranaut sisters and never intended to get tangled with them. So when Kangana's name was announced for Padma Shri, Alia expressed her gratitude by sending flowers to her congratulating her for her achievement.

But Rangoli saw Alia Bhatt's sweet gesture towards Kangana as her ultimate defeat. She shared the flowers and greeting card sent by Alia on her Twitter handle and mocked her saying that she is really loving the current scenario. "Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai (Look, even Alia Ji has sent flowers to Kangana, don't know about Kangana but I am enjoying this a lot)," Rangoli Chandel tweeted.

Rangoli's snide remark on Alia's sweet gesture didn't go down well with netizens as well. They slammed Rangoli for being ill-mannered and belittling someone's good gesture. People also called Rangoli a cheap woman who bitches about people for no reason.

Apart from Kangana, filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Ekta Kapoor too have been honoured with the Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of performing arts. The Padma awards were announced by Government of India on the eve of Republic Day on Saturday (January 25).

Popular singers Adnan Sami and Suresh Wadkar were also honoured with Padma Shri.

"I'm humbled and I'm honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country," Kangana said.

Her film "Panga" has released on Friday and director of the film, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, felt proud of the actress and mentioned: "There are very few humans who have the ability to be visionaries not for just themselves but also for others. Kangana has risen on her own through her dedication and hard work despite many challenges and limited support."

"This recognition empowers many more women of our beloved country to walk their own chosen path fearlessly," added Ashwiny.

Ekta Kapoor is known for her constant contribution not only on television and cinema, but also on the digital entertainment platforms. As a producer and content creator, Kapoor, too, is happy with the award.

Karan Johar, on the other hand, is overwhelmed to be honoured with the award. "It's not very often that I'm at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion. The Padma Shri... such an honour to receive one of the highest civilian awards in the country. (I am) Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now," he said.

"(I am) Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream every day, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me," said Johar.

