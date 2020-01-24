Kangana Ranaut shares a warm and strong bond with sister Rangoli Chandel. From coming out to support each other if a controversy arises to speaking up for each other, the two sisters have proved that nothing can come in between them. And the birth of Rangoli's son, Prithvi, has only brought them closer.

However, there was a time when Rangoli feared that media would think of her son to be Kangana Ranaut's. At the screening of Panga, Kangana revealed, "When my sister gave birth to her child, she sent me a few pictures and she is like, 'I want to post them.' I said, 'You're on the hospital bed and they have cut you open. Why do you want to post it?' She is like, 'Because tomorrow, they will say that this is not my child. Looking at the media, I am 100 per cent sure they will say this. Ek toh he is so white and like you, they will say isne yahaan transfer kar diya'," reported by Bollywoodshaadis.

"She is like, 'Yeh mera bachcha lag hi nahi raha. People will say iska hi hoga, isne isko de diya. We are constantly living in a certain fear ki kaun kahaan se humein kya bol dega ," Rangoli had said. Rangoli is often seen sharing pictures of Kangana Ranaut indulging in some 'maasi love' with Prithvi and the pictures always turn our hearts mushy.

Tacky films to get Rangoli's surgeries done

Recently, Kangana had revealed that she did several tacky films to save money for her sister, who is an acid-attack survivor. "I was just 19, on the threshold of a bright career, when the attack happened and it was a long, hard struggle to deal with this kind of perverse, sexist cruelty," Kangana had said.

"Financially too, I was not strong back then. Girls around me would feel depressed by a bad hair day or because a meal was not to their liking. I was grappling with something far more real and yet had no time to sit and cry. I did tacky films, took on roles I did not deserve, accepted guest appearances, so my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India. It took 54 surgeries," she revealed.