Rangasthalam and Mahanati have been nominated for the best film at the 2018's edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) awards. This would also be a big stage for Mahanathi since Samantha Akkineni and Keerthy Suresh, both have been nominated for their performances in the movie.

The two Telugu movies are the most critically acclaimed and commercial hits in Tollywood released during this summer season.

Rangasthalam and Mahanati have become box office blockbusters, setting all new collection records. It is now time for the movies to create a buzz at the award ceremonies.

The only Telugu movies to be nominated in the best film category of the IFFM Awards is the first nod coming their way. This category has eight nominations, of which six are Bollywood films. The two Telugu movies will be competing with Hindi biggies like Padmaavat, Sanju and Raazi.

Apart from the best film, Mahanati has received two other nominations. Keerthy Suresh has been nominated for the best actress and she will be vying for the win against megastars like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, along with Rani Mukherjee and Vidya Balan.

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni has been nominated for Best Support Performance for her acting in Mahanati. She will compete with Vicky Kaushal and Freida Pinto.

The IFFM Awards was funded by State Government of Victoria in 2012 and they are aimed to strengthen ties between the Indian film industry and Victoria. The organisers recently announced the nomination for various categories, which will be judged by seven international and Australian filmmakers and industry professionals.

The winners will be honoured at the IFFM Awards to be held in Melbourne between August 10 and 22. A host of celebrities from Indian cinema are expected to attend the awards ceremony and mega power star Ram Charan will be one among them.

For the complete list of nominations for IFFM Awards 2018, click here.