Ram Charan's Rangasthalam has made a recording-breaking collection at the worldwide box office. Having completed 50 days in the theatres, the movie emerged as the highest grossing Telugu film of 2018.

Rangasthalam movie hit the screens on March 30. It opened to an overwhelming response and made a superb collection at the worldwide box office in the first week. The movie clashed with some big-ticket releases including Bharat Ane Nenu and Naa Peru Surya, but remained strong and did a decent business.

The movie broke many records. It became the first non-Baahubali film to cross Rs 200 crore mark worldwide and $3.5-million mark at the US box office. The movie has completed a successful run of 50 days in a large number of cinema halls around the world.

Usually, Telugu movies would be withdrawn from the cinema halls in the US after four weeks. But Rangasthalam broke this trend as it continued to keep the cash registers ringing in some theatres in the country. What is more surprising about this movie is its 50-day run in a few theatres in the US.

CineGalaxy‏, which has distributed Rangasthalam in the international markets, tweeted, "#Rangasthalam straight 50 days Blockbuster Run @ Regal Macarthur, Irving, TX, USA, Top Grosser in USA with 1 Cr plus Gross. This final wknd $6. Enjoy this summer biggest blockbuster again this wknd. @aryasukku @MythriOfficial #Rangasthalam50Days."

Rangasthalam has collected over Rs 210 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 50 days. The distributors had shelled out Rs 80 crore on its theatrical rights and the movie earned nearly Rs 120 crore for them. Besides recovering their investment, the movie is estimated to have earned 50 percent profits for them.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Rangasthalam is period drama starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni. The movie has been received well by the audience, who are impressed with its emotional content, outstanding characterization and performances by lead actors and rich production values.