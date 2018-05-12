Rangasthalam actor Ram Charan recently shot a special episode for Lakshmi Manchu's Memu Saitham 2 and the bosses of Gemini TV have announced that this episode is telecast on Sunday night.

Weeks after the release of Rangasthalam, Ram Charan was recently spotted selling buttermilk, lassi, juice and ice cream at Saradhi Studios in Hyderabad. This was on behalf of his charity work, the money earned through which will be donated to Babji, who runs an orphanage in the city. This whole episode is a part of Lakshmi Manchu's Memu Saitham 2. Ram Charan's photos had gone viral on the internet.

Here's the tweet by Idlebrain Jeevi, who also shared some photos from the day.

Mega Powerstar #RamCharan shooting for @LakshmiManchu's #MemuSaitham at Saradhi studios He is selling Buttermilk,Lassi Pudheena Juice, sodas in this hot summer to help a poor family in @GeminiTV#MemuSaitham pic.twitter.com/5XnQvF1IJL — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) April 26, 2018

Ever since the news hit the internet, the mega fans were desperately waiting to hear the telecast date of the special episode featuring Ram Charan. Gemini TV announced that it would be aired at 8:30 pm on Sunday.

The channel tweeted, "Mega Power Star #RamCharan lends a helping hand for the needy souls, on #MemuSaithamSeason2 this Sunday at 8:30 pm on #GeminiTV"

Mega Power Star #RamCharan lends a helping hand for the needy souls, on #MemuSaithamSeason2 this Sunday at 8:30 pm on #GeminiTV pic.twitter.com/fvdqOeY4b6 — Gemini TV (@GeminiTV) May 12, 2018

Lakshmi Manchu took to Twitter to confirm that Ram Charan's earnings would be donated to Babji.

Had to be the most special one as my fav #RamCharan takes time off his crazy schedule & goes above & beyond to lend his hand towards Babji & his motive to help lift the lives of many. Watch him make it huge this time on #MemuSaithamSeason2, this Sunday at 8:30pm on @GeminiTV. pic.twitter.com/AzqfI5N4Ao — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) May 12, 2018

The mega family is known for its charity work, though it is not just the actors from the family who are busy with work for the underprivileged. Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela, who is the Vice President of Apollo Chairty, has kept herself busy with several charity programs.

Upasana Konidela is working to provide nutritious food for underprivileged children. She posted on Facebook, "Soooo happy with this amazing result. The infant mortality rate is 0 #totalhealth taking care of u from womb to tomb Apollo Foundation Apollo Hospitals #upasana - we can help in ur village as well."

Upasana Konidela, who is also working to promote women empowerment wrote, "Thatha's dream is to empower Women to make a significant impact to the health & wealth of their family. Let's spread the message and help more women across india. #healindia Apollo Foundation Apollo Hospitals #totalhealth."