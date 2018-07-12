Padmaavat has topped the nomination list of IFFM (Indian Film Festival of Melbourne) Awards beating other big ticket Indian movies like Sanju, Secret Superstar, Raazi, Mahanati, Padman and Hichki.
The (IFFM) is an annual Indian Film Festival funded by State Government of Victoria in Melbourne and it aims to strengthen ties between the Indian film industry and Victoria. Started in 2012, its 2018 edition will take place between August 10 and 22. With the unifying theme of 'Inclusion', this year's Festival offers Australians the opportunity to explore the richness and diversity of contemporary Indian cinema.
The organizer recently announced the nomination list of the IFFM and Padmaavat has topped the list with five nominations. Sanju and Secret Superstar have landed in the second place with 4 nods each, while Padman, Raazi, Mahanati and Hichki bagged 3 nominations each. Seven international and Australian filmmakers and industry professionals will watch the movies and finalise the winners.
Here is the IFFM Awards nomination list:
|No
|Award
|Nominees
|1
|Best Actor
|Ranbir Kapoor - Sanju
Akshay Kumar - Padman
Ranveer Singh - Padmaavat
Varun Dhawan - October
Shahid Kapoor - Padmaavat
Manoj Bajpayee - Gali Guliyan
Fahadh Faasil - The Exhibit and The Eyewitness
Soumitra - Chatterjee Mayurakshi
|2
|Best Actress
|Rani Mukherjee - Hichki
Vidya Balan - Tumhari Sulu
Deepika Padukone - Padmaavat
Alia Bhatt- Raazi
Zaira Wasim - Secret Superstar
Bhanita Das - Village Rockstars
Keerthy Suresh - Mahanati
Tillotama Shome - Sir
|3
|Best Director
|Rajkumar Hirani - Sanju
Shoojit Sircar - October
R. Balki - Padman
Siddharth P Malhotra - Hichki
Advait Chandan - Secret Superstar
Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Padmaavat
Rima Das - Village Rockstars
Dipesh Jain - Gali Guliyan
Ere Gowda - Balekempa
Suresh Triveni - Tumhari Sulu
Meghna Gulzar - Raazi
Rohena Gera - Sir
|4
|Best Film
|Padman
Hichki
Padmaavat
Sanju
Secret Superstar
Raazi
Mahanati
Rangasthalam
|5
|Best Indie Film
|Gali Guliyan
Village Rockstars
Balekempa
Up, Down and Sideways (Documentary)
Mayurkashi
Garbage
Sir
|6
|Best Support Performance
|Vicky Kaushal - Sanju
Ranvir Shorey - Gali Guliyan
Meher Vij - Secret Superstar
Freida Pinto - Love Sonia
Samantha Akkineni Mahanati
Trimala Adhikari - Garbage
Richa Chadda - Love Sonia