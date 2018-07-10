Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju has continued to make a good collection at the Indian box office even on its second Monday taking its 11-day domestic total closer to the lifetime record of Dhoom 3.

With no big competition, Sanju continued to fare well and collected Rs 62.97 crore net at the domestic box office in the second weekend, taking its 10-day total collection to Rs 265.48 crore net. As usual, the movie witnessed a drop on its second Monday, but its collection is almost closer to the business of its second Friday business.

Sanju has collected Rs 9.25 crore net at the domestic box office on its second Monday and its 11-day collection has reached Rs 274.50 crore net. Sumit Kadel, an observer of Bollywood, tweeted, "#Sanju Second Monday- ₹ 9.25 cr approx. Total- ₹ 274.50 cr nett. ALL TIME BlOCKBUSTER."

Sanju has already smashed the lifetime collection records of blockbuster Hindi films like Krrish 3, Kick and Chennai Express in just 10 days. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has already become the ninth highest grossing Bollywood movie of all time. Now, the film is heading to shatter the lifetime record of Dhoom 3, which is the eighth highest grossing Hindi film of all time with its collection of Rs 284.27 crore net.

Padmaavat and Sultan are the sixth and seventh highest grossing Hindi films of all time with Rs 302.15 crore and Rs 300.45 crore net collections respectively. Going by its current pace, Sanju would surpass Rs 300-crore mark in the domestic market in the third weekend.

Here is the list of all-time highest grossing Hindi movies in the domestic markets. These numbers are based on various reports. All the collection figures are in crore rupees.