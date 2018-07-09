Director Rajkumar Hirani's latest venture Sanju continued its successful run at the worldwide box office in the second weekend with the total collection surpassing Rs 450 crore mark in 10 days.

Sanju registered a record-breaking response at the Indian box office in the first week with its collection crossing Rs 200 crore mark in the domestic market in just seven days. Since there was no big release, the movie was expected to fare well in the second week. Many were surprised when the film showed a steep decline in its numbers of its second Friday. But the movie showed a massive jump over the weekend.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has collected Rs 62.97 crore net at the Indian box office in its second weekend, taking its 10-day total stands at Rs 265.48 crore net. The breakup of its second-weekend collection is Rs Rs 12.90 crore on Fri, Rs 22.02 crore on Sat and Rs 28.05 crore on Sun. Its gross collection stands at Rs 340.36 crore.

Sanju has collected Rs 40.53 crore in the US, Rs 8.44 crore in the UK, 10.15 crore in Australia, Rs 2.28 crore in New Zealand, Rs 0.15 crore in Malaysia and Rs 0.57 crore in Germany. The movie minted a total of Rs 62.12 crore gross in these foreign countries in 10 days. The film has raked in around Rs 50 crore gross in the UAE and other international markets so far.

Sanju has collected approximately Rs 112.12 crore gross at the overseas box office in 10 days with this, its total collection has reached Rs 452.48 crore gross in the worldwide market. Its current pace of collection shows that the film will easily surpass Rs 50 crore gross mark by the end of its second week. It has already become 10th highest gross Bollywood movie of all time in the global market.

Here is the list of all-time highest grossing Hindi movies in the worldwide market. These numbers are based on various reports. All the collection figures are in crore rupees.