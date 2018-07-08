Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju kept the cash registers ringing at the Indian box office in its second week of release as well. It beat the lifetime collection records of Kick and Chennai Express in nine days.

The Rajkumar Hirani-directed biographical drama was released in over 4,000 screens across the domestic market on June 29 and opened to a fantastic response. A strong word of mouth boosted its collection the following days. Sanju collected Rs 202.51 crore net at the Indian box office in the first week.

Since there were no big-ticket Bollywood releases, Sanju managed to retain 3,950 screens in the second week and it was expected to fare well at the ticket counters in the country. But to everyone's surprise, the movie saw a big dip in its collection on second Friday and collected Rs 12.50 crore net at the domestic box office.

But the movie witnessed decent growth in its collection at the domestic box office on its second Saturday. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#Sanju Second Saturday Collection is marching towards- HUGE ₹ 17-18 cr nett. If night shows holds well then Sanju may surpass the above mentioned figure as well."

Salman Khan's Kick and Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express were 10th and 11th all-time highest grossing Hindi movies with their collection of Rs 231.85 crore and Rs 227.13 crore, respectively. Sanju has smashed these records, by collecting a total of Rs 233.01 crore net at the domestic box office in nine days. Now, it has become 10th all-time highest grossing Hindi movies

Sanju needs to collect Rs 17 crore net to cross Rs 250 crore mark at the domestic box office. Early trends on Sunday show that the film is getting a better response than Saturday and it would easily surpass the historical benchmark on its 10th day. The movie would also beat the record of Krrish 3, which minted Rs 244.92 crore net at the domestic box office in its lifetime.