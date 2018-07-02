Sanju has opened to a fantastic collection and crossed Rs 200 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office in three days and has become another hit film for Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani.

Amidst huge hype and expectations, Sanju was released in a total of 5300+ screens across India and 65 foreign countries on June 1 and opened to good reception everywhere. A strong word of mouth boosted its business and the movie made a record-breaking collection in almost all the regions around the world.

Sanju has collected Rs 120.06 crore net at the Indian box office in the first weekend and its three-day gross total stands at Rs 153.92 crore. The breakup of its net collection is Rs 34.75 crore on Fri, Rs 38.60 crore on Sat and Rs 46.71 crore on Sun. The movie has beaten the record of Padmaavat (Rs 114 crore net in its five-day-extended first weekend), to become the highest grosser in the opening weekend in 2018.

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has gone on to set another benchmark on Sunday, beating the record of Baahubali 2. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Sanju creates H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Records HIGHEST SINGLE DAY for a HINDI film... DEMOLISHES the record held by #Baahubali2 [Hindi]... #Baahubali2 had collected ₹ 46.50 cr on Day 3 [Sun]... #Sanju has surpassed it, collects ₹ 46.71 cr on Day 3 [Sun]. India biz. Boxoffice on "

Sanju has reportedly collected Rs 14.64 crore in the US, Rs 3.8 crore in the UK, Rs 4.71 crore in Australia, Rs 1.12 crore in New Zealand, Rs 26.58 lakh in Canada Rs 43.77 lakh in Germany and 9.35 lakh Malaysia in the first weekend. The movie has raked in Rs 23 crore gross in the UAE and other 59 foreign countries in three days.

Sanju has collected a total of approximately US$ 7 million (Rs 48.07 crore) at the overseas box office n three days. The movie has beaten the record of Race 3 (US$6.61 million) to become the 2018's second highest grossing Hindi film in the opening weekend in the international markets after Padmaavat (US$12 million).

Sanju has shattered the records of Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots (US$ 2.14 million) and Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (US$ 4.16 million) and Tamasha (US$ 3.45 million). The movie failed to smash the benchmarks set by their films like PK (US$ 7.9 million) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (US$ 7.73 million).

Sanju has collected approximately Rs 201.99 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. It has become the second highest grossing Hindi movie of 2018 at the worldwide box office, while Padmaavat stands on the top with its collection of Rs 222.57 crore gross in its five-day-extended first weekend.