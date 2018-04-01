Director Sukumar's Rangasthalam has surpassed the $1.50 million mark at the US box office in 2 days and become the highest grossing film for mega power star Ram Charan, beating the record of Dhruva.

Rangasthalam was premiered in nearly 200 screens and collected $706,612 at the US box office Thursday. The movie became the biggest opener for both Ram Charan and Sukumar. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Rangasthalam collects $706,612 through premieres from 165 USA locations with per location average of $4,292. Excellent "

The Sukumar-directed film garnered positive talk, which helped it cross half million dollar mark on the first day. Rangasthalam collected $588,165 at the US box office on Friday, taking its total to $1,294,777. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Rangasthalam Friday USA gross is $588,165 from 168 locations with per location average of $3,501. Total gross till Friday is $1,294,777. Excellent."

The Ram Charan starrer has fared well on Saturday too and the makers are yet to reveal its figures. As early reports, Rangasthalam has collected $645,114 at the US box office on its second day, taking its total collection to $1,939,890 in the country. This movie will easily cross the $2 million dollar mark when the final figures are released.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Rangasthalam collects $645,114 from 167 USA locations with per location average of $3,863 on Saturday. Total gross is $1,939,890. It will touch $2M in few hours! Superb!! "

Rangasthalam has shattered the record of Dhruva, which was the highest grossing film for Ram Charan with its lifetime collection of $1.47 million. It has become the ninth Telugu film to join the club of the movies that have crossed the $2 million mark at the US box office.

In its opening weekend, Rangasthalam is expected to beat the records of Nannaku Prematho ($2.02 million), Fidaa ($2.06 million), Agnyaathavaasi ($2.06 million) and Khaidi No.150 ($2.44 million). In just three days, the movie will land in the fifth rank in the list of all-time highest grossing Telugu movies in the US.