Ram Charan's Rangasthalam has created huge positive buzz in the media, but for the first time, it has made it to the headlines for wrong reasons after the popular song 'Jigelu Rani' singer alleged that she still did not get the remuneration.

Rangasthalam is the biggest Telugu hit of the year 2018 riding high on its chartbuster songs and Jigelu Rani is one of its hit numbers with the music composed by Devi Sri Prasad to electric dance moves of actress Pooja Hegde. But very few are aware of the melodious voice behind it, that is of Ganta Venkata Lakshmi.

Ganta Venkata Lakshmi made her debut as singer with the song Jigelu Rani from Rangasthalam. She opened up about injustice in a recent interaction with the media. She said that she did not get a single rupee as salary for singing the item song. She tried to approach the makers of the movie and music director, but middle men didn't give her a chance. However, she is happy over getting a lot of applause for her singing skills.

"I received lot of applause for this song but I was cheated because of the mediators. I didn't get my remuneration for the song. I also tried to attend the audio launch event of Rangasthalam, but I was not allowed," said Ganta Venkata Lakshmi adding, "I also want to contact music composer Devi Sri Prasad but they didn't give me his mobile number also."

Rangasthalam is directed by Sukumar and produced by Y. Naveen, Y. Ravi Sankar and C. V. Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Made on big budget, the Ram Charan and Samantha starrer has become huge success at the box office and become a profitable venture for both its producer and distributors. It should be seen whether the producers will respond to her and give her due credit.

This is not the first time, the songs of Rangasthalam are courting a controversy. Its hit song Aa Pakkanuntaava Naganna was crooned by Shiva Nagulu and the makers released his version of the track in its audio album. But his version was replaced with Devi Sri Prasad's version in the film, when it was finally released in the theatres.