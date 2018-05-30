Here is good news for those who missed watching Ram Charan's Rangasthalam and Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN) in theatres. Now, you can watch them online, and they are not pirated copies.

You read it right! Amazon Prime has struck lucrative deals with the makers of Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu and acquired their digital rights to stream the full movies on its app. But it is not clear on how much money the paid-subscription service company has shelled out on the rights of these big ticket films.

Director Sukumar's Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni has become blockbuster success at the worldwide box office. Amazon Prime started streaming this movie on its website even before it completed 50-day run at the cinema halls. Its streaming started running on its website from May 13.

Amazon Prime shared the link to the movie on its Twitter handle and wrote, "It isn't a stage, it's a battlefield. Chittibabu is up against the feudal lord! #RangasthalamOnAmazon @IamJagguBhai @Samanthaprabhu2 Stream Now." Click here to watch Rangasthalam on Amazon Prime.

Vamsi Kaka, the publicist for Rangasthalam, tweeted, "Mega Powerstar Ram Charan & Samantha's ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER Rangasthalam full movie is now available on Amazon Prime. #Rangasthlam."

On the other hand, director Koratala Siva's Bharat Ane Nenu starring Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani is also become a hit at the worldwide box office and it will complete 50 days in the theatres on June 8. A day after this, the complete movie will officially be available for watching on Amazon Prime on June 9.

The bosses of Amazon Prime Video India confirmed the streaming date of Bharat Ane Nenu on its Twitter handle. They tweeted on May 29, "Meet the poster boy for anti-corruption. @urstrulyMahesh #BharatAneNenu. Stream June 9."

Amazon Prime is one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world and has been aggressively acquiring content in India. The streaming giant has recently add Telugu movies like MCA, Raja the Great, Krishnarjuna Yudham, Touch Chesi Choodu, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Jawan, Mister and Raju Gari Gadhi to its catalogue and made them available for streaming less than 50 days after their release.