Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set for his upcoming film Sanju, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Ranbir is busy with the promotions of the film and is revealing a lot of facts about the film.

In a recent interview with DNA, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about how Sanjay Dutt was his idol and how close he was to his family. He talks about how he first saw him and was quite fascinated by his looks.

"I saw Sanjay sir for the first time in Kashmir. He was shooting for Sahibaan(1993) with Papa (Rishi Kapoor). I recall seeing this tall man with long hair, wearing an earring, dressed in a Pathani; I was quite mesmerized by his aura. I was fascinated with him from the word go. During our growing up years, my sister, Riddhima, had Salman Khan's poster in her cupboard while I had that of Sanjay sir's. So, I have always idolized him." Ranbir told DNA.

Ranbir revealed that Sanjay pampered him with gifts and love. He has bought him his first bike, a Harley Davidson. "Of course, he's very close to the family. He treats me like a younger brother and spoils me with many gifts as well as a lot of love. He gave me a Harley Davidson motorcycle for my birthday. He used to pick me up for a drive in his Ferrari late in the night.

"It seems life has come a full circle with him when I got an opportunity to portray him on screen. Initially, I didn't have the confidence to play the part. However, when Raju sir shared the script with me, I discovered a human side to Sanjay sir. It's not the Sanjay Dutt we know. I have a lot more admiration and respect for him now," he said.

When Rishi Kapoor had found out about the gifted bike, he wasn't happy about it as he had a disliking for bikes. Talking about his reaction Ranbir revealed, "It's at home. I remember I had to hide it from Papa for a long time as he doesn't like bikes. When he found out that Sanjay sir had gifted me one, he called him and fired him. He told him, 'Stop spoiling my son, isko tere jaisa mat bana.' But now, he's aware that I have the bike. It is one of my most prized possessions,"

The film Sanju's trailer has taken the audience by surprise as Ranbir's striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt is amazing. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and others. Sanju is set to release June 29, 2018.