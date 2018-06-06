Rajkumar Hirani's much-awaited biopic based on the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt is scheduled to hit the theatres. The director has been sharing various posters revealing different characters sharing a stark resemblance to the people in Dutt's life. Ranbir Kapoor is playing the lead in the film as Sanjay Dutt.

We recently found out the roles played by Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma. Now the director has once again shared another poster on his Twitter. This time it features Manisha Koirala, who will play the character of Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis Dutt and her resemblance is quite impressive.

She lovingly called him #Sanju, and now that's what we all do too! Watch the ever so wonderful Manisha Koirala as Nargisji on 29th June.

- Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani)

Nargis was an actress herself, one of the biggest names in the history of Indian cinema. She is known for iconic films like Mother India (1957), also starring in memorable movies like Raat aur din (1967), Awara (1951) among other. The veteran actress, however, died fighting pancreatic cancer at the age of 57.

Sanjay Dutt shared a strong bond with his parents and Nargis' death took a huge toll in his life. A week after her death, Sanjay's film Rocky released and one seat was kept vacant for her at the premiere.

The poster shows Manisha embody the role of Nargis from the film Awara.

Hirani revealed the reason behind why this role is perfect for Manisha. The director said that since Manisha has been a cancer survivor herself, she would be able to better understand Nargis' struggle with the disease.

Talking about her role Manisha had earlier said, "I am really honoured to have played Nargis Dutt ji. And it's like any actress' dream role. The role is quite small. It's a special appearance. I am really excited about the film and about my role."

As for the look of her role, Pinkvilla quoted Manisha as saying, "We did a couple of tests, from when she had short hair to when she had long hair. I think we have got the look somewhere closer to how Nargis Ji looked and I am quite kicked about it. Yes, I am excited about it."

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Manisha, the film also stars Dia Mirza as Sanjay Dutt's wife Manyatta, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor. Sanju is expected to hit the screens on June 29.