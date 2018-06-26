Ranbir Kapoor, who has been busy with the promotions of Sanju, recently said that he is not happy about all the attention that Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur has been getting.

Ranbir said that he himself is a big fan of the star kid, but he feels such massive media attention is not "healthy" for a child.

"I am a big fan of Taimur, and I love to see pictures of him splashed across newspapers. People read everything that's said about him with a lot of interest. He is a very cute kid, I know, and he deserves the attention, but I am not too pleased about it. It is not healthy for a child to be noticed so much," the Sanju actor said during a promotional event, according to The Asian Age.

On a funny note, he further stated that he is now being known as Taimur's uncle more than Ranbir Kapoor.

"When I was young, if people saw me walking on the road, they would refer to me as Rishi Kapoor's son. Now, my identity is being Taimur's mama. When I go out, people look at me and say, 'There goes Taimur's uncle!'" the 35-year-old actor added. We wonder what Kareena would have to say on this.

Taimur is indeed one of the most talked about star kid currently in the tinsel town. The paparazzi are always eager to click him, and he makes news for almost everything he does.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is all geared up to appear on the big screen with his biggest ever release – Sanju. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the biopic on Sanjay Dutt is one of the most awaited films of this year.

Fans have huge expectations from this film, and trade experts are predicting it to witness a massive opening box office collection.