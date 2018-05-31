The Veere Di Wedding actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is really busy taking care of her son Taimur Khan, who has become the internet's favourite baby.

A video of Taimur refusing to go to school recently went viral on social media. In the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen trying really hard to get the little boy inside the school but Taimur does not seem too thrilled about going to the class.

Recently, the young Nawab got his curls cut off but still looks incredibly cute. Taimur's famous man-bun look was adorable, but he looks quite dashing with a neat haircut as well.

Baby Taimur gets a lot of attention from the media and has learnt how to deal with it. He is often spotted waving at the photographers. However, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are not so happy media tracking him all the time.

Talking about the same Kareena told DNA, "We just want him to lead as normal a life as possible. That's the most important thing for him. I'd like the paparazzi to not shoot pictures of him every moment. I don't want his life to be documented. He is only 17 months old, once or twice is enough, but not the constant badgering."

Taimur had celebrated his first birthday at the ancestral palace in Pataudi on December 20, 2017. The guest list only included close family friends and relatives. He was spotted cutting his birthday cake and taking rounds on a tractor in the countryside. Kareena and Saif gifted their baby a forest with plants that would cultivate local crops, fruits and vegetables.

