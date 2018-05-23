Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is not even 2 years old yet, but he has already become a star. A paparazzi favourite, the toddler has learned the art of posing every time the cameras are flashed at him. However, there is one photoshopped image of Taimur that might not go down well with mommy Kareena.

A couple of pictures of Taimur in his usual cute avatar appeared in a publication. The kid is seen making some adorable expressions in the pictures. But one Twitter user photoshopped one of the pictures that one can find in bad taste.

The actual picture shows Taimur pointing his index finger while being clicked by the lenses. However, the photoshopped image shows Taimur pointing his middle finger. The photoshopped image shared it on Twitter has already got over 600 likes and over 500 retweets.

The photoshop work has been done so well that many believed this picture to be real. However, the person himself admitted in the comment section that it was morphed by him. Although the act is done in jest, it might irk Kareena and daddy Saif Ali Khan if it reaches them.

Meanwhile, Bebo is all set to appear on the big screen with the film Veere Di Wedding alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the female-oriented flick is slated for release on June 1.

Check out the photoshopped photo of Taimur: