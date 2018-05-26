Taimur Ali Khan is one of the few star kids who are always in the limelight. From being followed by the paparazzi to mother Kareena Kapoor Khan being asked about him during her Veere Di Wedding promotion, Taimur is all over the Internet.

Recently, Kareena along with Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker appeared on Red FM, where she was asked about Taimur and whom does he look like. While Sonam said that he looks like Kareena, the actress thinks otherwise.

According to Kareena, Taimur looks like his father Saif Ali Khan. "I think Taimur looks like his father. He is looking more and more like his father now. His eyes look like a Japanese samurai," she said, according to Hindustan Times.

Earlier, Saif was asked the same question and the confused father said Taimur is like the Chinese version of Kareena. "Some days he looks like her, some days he looks like me. He looks like a Chinese version of her. Let's say Mongol," he had said earlier.

Meanwhile, Kareena said that she doesn't want the paparazzi to take his photos every moment. While talking about Taimur becoming an Internet sensation, the Veere Di Wedding actress told DNA in an interview, "We just want him to lead as normal a life as possible. That's the most important thing for him. I'd like the paparazzi to not shoot pictures of him every moment. I don't want his life to be documented. He is only 17 months old, once or twice is enough, but not the constant badgering."

Kareena is now gearing up for the release of her film Veere Di Wedding, which also features Sonam, Shikha and Swara. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is set to release on June 1 in India.