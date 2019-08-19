Baahubali star Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor turned on the heat with their new Saaho poster wherein the two lead actors were seen posing in an intimate position. But before Prabhas and Shraddha, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had taken the internet by storm when they had posed in a similar way in their steamy photoshoot.

In 2016, before the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir and Aishwarya had become the talking point in the industry thanks to their steamy chemistry in the movie. The two hotties had grabbed all the attention with their hot photoshoot which soon became viral on social media.

There's no doubt that Ranbir and Aishwarya looked unimaginably hot together, Prabhas and Shraddha seem to be trying too hard to match up to their level by imitating them on Saaho poster.

It may seem like the makers of Saaho could be trying to generate curiosity among the audience by adapting the promotional strategy of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, but the movie has surely worked out for them.

While there's no doubt that Prabhas and Shraddha are looking stunning in their intimate photograph, many would agree that the Saaho stars were not even close to beat the crackling chemistry of Ranbir and Aishwarya.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30. Starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, the movie is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously. The movie also has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.