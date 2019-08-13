Baahubali actor Prabhas, who is currently busy promoting Saaho, has opened up on his comparison with Bollywood superstars Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, saying it's wrong to compare him with them.

Prabhas is one of the most popular Telugu actors, but massive success of Baahubali films has made him a pan-India star. The Hindi dubbed version of his last film Baahubali 2 has collected almost double the amount of what the three Khans' movies have ever collected at the domestic box office. Ever since, there has been a lot of comparison made between him and Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan.

While he enjoys an unparalleled appeal and popularity, Prabhas is as humble as ever and he does not like to equate himself with the Khans. The Baahubali actor was recently addressing the media at the trailer launch of Saaho in Hyderabad, when he was asked about the comparison. In reply, he said, "Khans have inspired us for decades. It's wrong to compare me with them."

With a massive fan following across the nation witnessed ahead of Saaho trailer release, this answer makes Prabhas far more admired. Prabhas' next movie Saaho is scheduled for worldwide release on August 30.

The actor launched the much-awaited trailer of Saaho in four languages amidst huge fan frenzy and media presence in Mumbai on August 10. Saaho has been shot on IMAX cameras.

From August 10, Prabhas has been mapping the cities of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Kochi, on a whirlwind tour to release the trailer of Saaho. The fans are thrilled to meet their heartthrob in all the cities.

In the trailer, Prabhas is introduced as a dangerous detective who is known to be fierce in his tracking of criminals and holds a flawless record. He is not afraid of doing anything which is required to achieve his goal. His fearless and charismatic looks have swooned every heart across the nation and the lead actress Shraddha has nailed it with her elegance in acting.