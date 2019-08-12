SS Rajamouli has never shied away from stating positive words about anything related to Telugu movies. It clearly becomes evident after the ace filmmaker congratulated the winners from Tollywood who won National Awards recently, but his silence on Saaho trailer has left the fans of Prabhas wondering the reason behind it.

The Hindi version of the trailer was first to hit the internet (10 August), while the Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil versions were unveiled on Sunday, 11 August.

Although the Telugu version is out only a day ago, it has been three days since the Hindi version of the trailer has made it to internet. So, the fans of Prabhas are bombarding him with queries over his silence, while requesting him to give his comments on the clip which will come as a big boost to the flick which will hit the screens on 30 August.

It has to be noted that the filmmaker used to be one of the early birds to comment on Saaho promotional materials.

However, sources say that SS Rajamouli is busy with his upcoming movie RRR, which has Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the male leads. It may be recalled that the filmmaker, a few months ago, had praised the teaser of Saaho with this tweet,"UV justifying the budget and Sujeeth justifying his responsibility..Terrific teaser of #Saaho.. Strength of Prabhas is that he is Macho yet endearing.. And ofcourse a Darling.. #SaahoTeaser. [sic]"

Saaho Big Release

After the massive success of the Baahubali series, Prabhas is returning with Saaho, which will simultaneously release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages. It is a high-octane action extravaganza made with the budget of Rs 300 crore.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is playing the female lead in Saaho. The film has a host of actors that include Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay.