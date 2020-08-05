Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to enter the wedlock as per Telugu and Marwadi customs on August 8. Their guest list has been restricted to 30 people and all guidelines of the government will be followed.

Rana Daggubati confirmed proposing Miheeka Bajaj in May. Ever since several speculations about their impending wedding have been doing rounds in the media. His father Suresh Babu has addressed the media for a couple of times and cleared the air. He has stated that their marriage would be a private affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it will be held with all precautionary measures.

The couple are finally set to get hitched this Saturday and their families are busy making arrangements for the big day of their life. "There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven't invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry," Suresh Babu told in an interview to the Times of India.

Rana's father added, "The reality is that Covid-19 cases continue to rise and we don't want our celebrations to risk anybody's health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful. Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distancing. It's a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too."

Bunty Bajaj, the mother of Miheeka, said that she has designed the entire theme of the wedding with her daughter. She kept the theme secret in a bid to surprise everyone. "All functions will take place with our traditional Telugu and Marwari customs. We wanted all the functions to go on just like every other wedding. We don't want our kids to miss out on anything. Only difference would be the reduced guest list," Miheeka's mother told the TOI.

"Miheeka and I have designed the entire theme for the wedding and we got a team from Delhi to execute it. I want to keep the theme a surprise so I won't reveal what it is yet, but it will be truly special. Every girl dreams about her wedding day and wants it to be perfect and Miheeka is no different. As her mother, I'm trying everything I can to make it special for her. I have one or two surprises in store for her and I can't wait to see her reaction on the D-Day," added Bunty Bajaj.