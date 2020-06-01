Rana and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to get married in the month of August and the preparations are going on in full force. Though there has been no official confirmation from neither the Bajaj nor Daggubati families, the news about their wedding date being fixed for August 8 is making headlines.

We have learnt that the family members have planned to do a three-day wedding for Rana and Miheeka, beginning the celebrations from August 6th and 7th, followed by the wedding on August 8.

The wedding is going to have traditions and rituals, which will have a mix of Telugu and Marwari customs and is likely to be a private affair, keeping the pandemic in mind. Nobody is sure about the lockdown and relaxations in August. So the families are in plans to organise a low key wedding, without many guests.

Wedding to abide by lockdown guidelines

Bunty Bajaj, mother of bride Miheeka Bajaj, in an interview with TOI said, "We are not sure of how many guests would be there at the wedding. Everything will take place as per the guidelines given to us by the government. Around 80 to 100 people might be allowed. But by August, we don't know how things around us will unfold. The government might change its guidelines at any given point. We don't even know if international flights will be operational for relatives and friends who live abroad to attend. So apart from the wedding date, everything else is uncertain."

Incidentally, Miheeka herself runs an event management company and she has planned several weddings in the past. Bunty has added that she turns the event planner as she wants to host the best wedding for her daughter and so, coming few weeks are going to be chaotic.

Suresh Babu, father of Rana Daggubati said, "Since coronavirus is not going away anytime soon, we decided to have a small ceremony on August 8. All customs practised by both families will be allowed and social distancing will be maintained." The décor and theme for the wedding are yet to be decided and members of the Bajaj family have a lot of plans for this wedding.