Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu has opened up on the nepotism debate. The producer said that talent matters for success and Ravi Teja, Nani, Raj Tarun and Vijay Deverakonda are proof for it.

The debate on nepotism has been going on for several years now. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has intensified this discussion and many Bollywood star kids have come under fire with many trolling them on social media for not allowing others to grow in the film industry. This debate is not limited to just the Hindi film industry, but also to other language cinemas in India.

Renowned producer Suresh Babu is the son of late filmmaker D Ramanaidu and his brother Venkatesh and son Rana Daggubati are popular actors from the Telugu film industry. The Daggubati family is also facing the heat of the nepotism debate, as its three generations are into filmy business. Suresh Babu has now come forward to speak about the nepotism row and said that it does matter in the industry.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, Suresh Babu said that talent is everything and the Telugu film industry is balanced with outsiders and insiders. "Sushant achieved a lot as an actor and would have become a big star. Nepotism may or may not exist in cinema. All I believe is that talent is everything and whether it's an insider or an outsider, you have got to prove yourself," he told in an interview to Cinema Express.

Suresh Babu added, "I have seen several superstars who battled failures and spent two-three years without work. Life has its ups and downs and one must always try to go ahead. Ravi Teja, Nani, Raj Tarun and Vijay Deverakonda have become stars on their own merit. There were many unsuccessful star kids too."

However, the image of Suresh Babu has been tarnished by his younger son Abhiram Daggubati, who is said to have sexually harassed actress Sri Reddy. A lot was spoken and written about his career. In the interview with the CE, the producer has also revealed that his younger son wants to become an actor and he can introduce him as a producer. But his success depends on his hard work.

Suresh Babu concluded, "My youngest son Abhiram (Daggubati) wants to pursue a career as an actor and I can introduce him as a producer. But he should work hard and earn it. Nothing worth having comes easily. A few directors are meeting him with their scripts. However, nothing has been confirmed. Let's wait and see what's in store for him."