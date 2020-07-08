Actor Rana Daggubati's family is reportedly busy with preparation for his impending wedding. His fiancée Miheeka Bajaj has shared some photos offering a glimpse at their marriage preparation.

Rana Daggubati recently announced that he proposed Miheeka Bajaj, who said yes to marry him. The couple got engaged on May 12 with the approval of their family members. The two are set to tie the knot in Hyderabad on August 8. Preparations are on in full swing with their families prepping for the big day.

Wedding to be held at the Taj Falaknuma Palace hotel

The latest we hear is that the wedding Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will be held at the Taj Falaknuma Palace hotel in Hyderabad. They have made grand arrangements for the pre-wedding festivities, but they will be held in a low profile manner due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's families are busy with the guest list, stay, food, and various other preparations. With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, both the families are prepared for every possible situation on the big day. They are said to have made plans, which will suit all the situations.

Miheeka Bajaj took to her Instagram story on July 7 to share a picture offering a glimpse at her marriage preparation. The photo features a pair of shoes that she might wear at the ceremony. She tagged the makers of the shoe in the post and wrote, "Thank you so much for this beautiful jootis!!!"

Soon after their engagement, the Daggubatis revealed that the marriage would be held as per the precautionary guidelines issued by the government due to the ongoing pandemic. Rana Daggubati said that there will be no changes in his life after he gets married and Miheeka is extremely supportive.