Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has spoken about Prabhas' upcoming movie Adipurush and said that Bhoomi Pooja for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be an added advantage for the film.

Bollywood director Om Raut recently announced that he would work with Saaho star Prabhas in his next venture titled Adipurush, which is touted to be a mythological thriller. Its title poster has raised a lot of curiosity about the film among everyone including some celebs. Many fans were eagerly waiting to know the views of SS Rajamouli, who has worked with Prabhas for five years, on Adipurush.

After the release of its title poster, it was speculated that Prabhas would play the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush. In the latest interview, SS Rajamouli revealed that the movie is coming at the right time. The Baahubali director prophesied that the film will take Prabhas' career to an all-time high.

"I had seen Adipurush's first look much before everyone and I believe Prabhas fits the role of Lord Ram perfectly. Prabhas' career is already at the pinnacle and Adipurush will take it to the next level. There's a lot of devotion across the country ever since the Bhoomi Pooja for Ram Mandir. Everyone is chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans. The fact that the film is based on Lord Ram will be an added advantage," said SS Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli, who is set to resume shooting of his upcoming movie, announced about his family testing positive for COVID-19 on July 29. The director tweeted on August 12, "Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it. It is negative for all of us. Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we've developed enough antibodies for plasma donation!"

RRR movie is a fictional historical film featuring Junior NTR and Ram Charan. Talking about its shooting, SS Rajamouli revealed that the team would start shooting the portions of the young tiger. The director said, "We are all waiting to go back to shoot but I'm waiting for the doctor's advice on it."

He added, "We have already released Ram Charan's first-look and are yet to release Jr NTR's. Once we begin shoot, we will immediately shoot Tarak's part and maybe even release the teaser in ten days. We will also be able to release the film six to seven months after shooting commences. But there's a lot of uncertainty still."