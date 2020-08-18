Baahubali actor Prabhas has announced that he is playing the title role in his upcoming movie titled Adipurush. Celebs and critics are impressed with its logo poster and say that it is another magnum opus for him.

After the massive success of the Baahubali series, there had been a huge amount of expectations from Prabhas' next movie. The actor experimented with an action extravaganza with Saaho, but the movie failed to match the success of his previous film. Then he opted for a safe route – romance drama for Radhe Shyam, the release of which has been delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Even before wrapping up Radhe Shyam, Prabhas announced his next movie, which is a mythological drama. Adipurush is the first Avatar of Lord Vishnu and all other avatars were originated from it. The big screen adaptation of the Indian epic revolves around the triumph of good over evil. It is going to be a powerful and indestructible role for the actor and everyone is thrilled about the movie.

Prabhas announced the news about Adipurush and released its logo poster on his Facebook page at 7.11 am on Tuesday (August 18). It was big surprise for all his admirers. Along with fans, many celebs and critics took to share their excitement about multilingual project, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Here are some celebs and critics' reactions on Prabhas' Adipurush

Lakshmi Manchu: #Prabhas new film title #Adipurush raises too much curiosity I can see the glimpses of our epics unveiling in this poster Awaiting to celebrate the victory of good over evil in 3D on screen @omraut @ItsBhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair06 @TSeries @retrophiles1

Meher Ramesh: #Prabhas22 #Prabhas In And As #Adipurush Darling's Another Magnum opus Directed by @omraut Produced by @ItsBhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @omraut @vfxwaala @rajeshnair06 @TSeries @retrophiles1

Devi Sri Prasad: Wowwwhoooo Thats an Amazing News !!!! CONGRATS & All d Best to our Darling #PRABHAS & Dear @itsBhushanKuma sir & Mr. @omraut !!! And to d entire team of #Adipurush @TSeries

Kabir Duhan Singh: Now that's a news @omraut sir biggie... congratulations sir #Prabhas sir Ok hand #Adipurush

Sumit kadel: #Adipurush is the BAAP of all big projects announced recently. From what we are hearing, it is going to be HUMONGOUS in budget ,production & casting . #Prabhas is on a roll, dream run of a lifetime. Kyu pade ho chakkar mein, koi nahi hai takkar mein..

Akshaye Rathi: A mythological epic...being presented to you as a cinematic epic! Congratulations @omraut #Prabhas @itsBhushanKumar & everyone who is a part of team #Adipurush!

Ramesh Bala: #Adipurush is the 1st Avatar of Lord #Vishnu A powerful and indestructible one.. From which, all Avatars originated.. #Prabhas 's #Adipurush could be an Indian Mythological Superhero.. Lets wait and see..

Pranita Jonnalagedda: And #Adipurush it is...Wohoo! Can't wait to see this and many more wonderful movies in the CINEMA HALLS. #Prabhas22