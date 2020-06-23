Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi has hit back at Divya Khosla, stating that her husband Bhushan Kumar is desperate about sex and she needs to figure out her marriage, which is as fake as Bollywood is.

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has created a turmoil in Bollywood with many budding talents joining the debate of nepotism. Joining this debate, Sonu Nigam warned T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar to not malign his name. He threatened to expose him by release budding actress Marina Kuwar's video, where she spoke about him molesting her. Divya Khosla slammed Sonu, calling him thankless.

Payal Rohatgi tweeted a video, in which she is seen slamming Divya Khosla for defending her husband Bushan Kumar's adulteress lifestyle. The actress said, "Sunny Leone gets lot of work. By now you might have realised the reason why she gets more work. She doesn't shy while doing sex in front of camera. That is how profession is. She has earned money out of doing sex in front of the camera. She gets more work in Bollywood."

Payal added, "Manira Kuwar has made some allegations against Bollywood music industry's Bhushan Kumar and Sonu Nigam has defended it. I watched both Manira and Sonu's videos and I felt ashamed. But Divya Khosla is supporting her husband Bushan Kumar's habits and adulteress lifestyle because he is rich and she became director with his support. She does not want to give up her luxurious lifestyle."

"Who knew Divya Khosla Kumar before she married Bhushan Kumar? Alright! That is her karma! But Divya, not so many girls can be wrong. Sonu Nigam can't be wrong. He does not need to do it at this point of his career. Neither his jobless nor he is desperate. If your husband is really desperate about sex, you really need to figure out your marriage, which is as fake as Bollywood," signed off Payal Rohatgi."