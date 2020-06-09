Big Boss fame Payal Rohatgi might be away from our TV screen but is surely making headlines for her opinion on social media platforms. Her recent controversial comments on the Jamia Millia Islamia scholar Safoora Zargar did not go well with the netizens.

Zargar, also the media coordinator of the Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell on April 10 after being accused of hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in the national capital's northeast area in February this year.

While the matter of Safoora Zargar who is pregnant has become a concern for many, Payal also expressed her opinion on the same but her controversial tweet caught the attention of many and the actor faced backlash. After being suspended on Twitter for a week, her account was restored and she has yet again targeted the trolls that were trending against her.

Frustrated liberals need sex: Payal Rohatgi

The 36 China Town actress took her Twitter handle and wrote, "Ram Ram ji Calling me NAGIN, ZEHRELI, and telling me to FUCK off is FOS by liberals But if I called the women behind burning delhi #Bitches ( kutiya - hindi translation ) then I abuse. Get a life all the jobless liberals who need sex frankly as they are very frustrated."

Ram Ram ji ? Calling me NAGIN, ZEHRELI, and telling me to FUCK off is FOS by liberals ? But if I called the women behind burning delhi #Bitches ( kutiya - hindi translation ) then I abuse ? Get a life all the jobless liberals who need sex frankly as they are very frustrated ? pic.twitter.com/Jegr0TMQM5 — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) June 9, 2020

Payal Rohatgi slams Swara Bhaskar

Not only the online haters but Payal Rohatgi has also been targeting author Arundhati Roy and actress Swara Bhaskar, who came in the support of pregnant Safoora Zargar. Slamming the Veere Di Wedding fame Swara through a video and questioning why her account was not suspended after her 'impotent' comment UP CM Aditya Yogi Nath, Payal said, "In sab logon ke Twitter account valid hai, active hai, working hai,Magar Payal ke Twitter account ko suspend kar diya jaata hai kyuki Payal un logon ko kut*ya bulaati hai jo log hamaare desh ke khilaaf shadyantr rachte hain."

Further in her video, she said, "Hamaare desh ke andar web series ke andar Savitri karke naam liya jaata hai kut*ya ka, magar humaare desh ke khilaaf kaam karne wali auraton ko kut*ya bulaaye toh Twitter mera account block kar deta hai."

#ISupportPayalRohatgi trends on Twitter

Twitter has been divided into two parts where some people are coming out the support of Payal Rohatgi, making #ISupportPayalRohatgi trend on Twitter, whereas some of them are calling out the Big Boss 2 fame for passing hurtful and insensitive comments and promoting regional hatred.

Ram Ram ji ? Thank U everyone who supported me. I have never tried to break law or comeon streets to create riots. Yet I get targeted on this platform. A kutiya was named #Savitri in Webseries but that was OK 4 liberals? But when I addressed them with Same they became mad ? pic.twitter.com/bc7LOCqzu4 — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) June 9, 2020

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan has also filed a police complaint against the actress after her abusive tweets at Amboli police station in Mumbai and stated to a media portal that "I had already filed a Criminal Complaint against Payal Rohatgi in the Oshiwara police station for registration of FIR which is now pending before sessions court at Dindoshi, Mumbai, the court took cognizance had issued her summons and once the lockdown ends she has to be present before the said court.