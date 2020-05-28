Divya Khosla Kumar is an actor, producer and has directed various advertisements and has also featured in many music videos. She is the wife of Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of T-Series music label and film production company. Her professional success doesn't lie in her husband's achievements, in fact, she has made a mark on her own terms. not only is she an independent woman but she is also touted to be one of the most influential people in Bollywood.

Her body of work comprises of films and music videos. Divya started her career at a very early age, her first Tollywood as an actress was in 2004. After which she appeared in the video of the pop song "Aiyyo Rama" sung by Falguni Pathak and also made her Bollywood debut in the same year with the film 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo'. She was last seen in the music video, 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi which garnered millions of views. She will now be seen in the sequel of Satyamev Jayate opposite John Abraham.

In exclusive conservation with International Business Times, India, Divya Khosla Kumar spoke at length about making her mark in Bollywood, being an independent woman and her upcoming projects.

Excerpts from the interview:

On how she is spending her time during the lockdown

I am just doing the usual household chores, like most of you are doing. Apart from working I also make sure that my routine exercise and regime is intact. We as a family make sure we all play cricket on the terrace in the evening. At times, we all just turn on the music and start dancing randomly just fun times with family.

On mental health to be taken care during Covid-19

Mental health awareness is utmost important, we are inside the house for so many months so there are bouts of discomfort and uneasiness, feeling this way is very natural. I would just like to say, we are all in this. Things will fall in place soon, we just have to keep patience, be happy mentally and have a positive approach to everything. Look at how nature is healing. Once all this is over we will be at a better place emotionally and mentally.

On being a self-made woman

I hail from a middle-class family, like every other girl, I too had dreams and ambitions, I wasn't living in a lala land. My mother always wanted me to be independent and always taught me to to be self-sufficient. Much before I got married, I started modelling and also bagged my first film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo. It was all my hard work. Even, after I married Bhushan both of us had our own share of struggle. As you all know, back then T-Series was not into movie production, and he was new to a lot many things. Slowly and steadily Bhushan made it.

On keeping her maiden name

As I said, I have always been independent even before marriage, after marriage, I asked Bhushan if he was okay that I continue with Divya Khosla and then add 'Kumar'. To which he was very very supportive and encouraged me to keep my maiden name. Bhushan values and respects women and has always been supportive.

Update on her upcoming projects