Coronavirus has put our lives on a standstill, with cases increasing like rapid fire. Our Honorable PM has announced a complete lockdown of 21 days to curb the dreaded virus. However this has led to losses in many sectors, the economy of the nation is under the scanner. Many of the patients in hospitals are battling for life as India as a nation is still not that equipped with medicines and ventilators required to fight the disease.

For the past few days we have seen actors coming out and Joining the fight against coronavirus, Kapil Sharma gave 50 lakhs to the PM relief fund, AKsajy Kumar donated 25 crores to the relief fund. Not only Bollywood actors, but even south actors have also come out and contributed to their respective state funds and PM relief fund.

And now, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan came forward and donated Rs 55 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and the CM Relief Fund. He has donated 25 Lakhs to Maharashtra CM's relief fund and 30 Lakhs to PM's care fund.

He announced the news on his twitter handle that read, Varun took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM's relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir"

"I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will overcome this. Desh hai toh hum hain."

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak, Varun has been constantly appealing his fans to stay indoors and abide by the rules.

Not only Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and Kapil Sharma. Head honcho of T-series Bhushan Kumar too has pledged to donate a sum of 12 crores. He has donated 1 crore to Maharashtra's CM fund and 11 crores to the PM's care fund.

His Tweet read as, "In this hour of need, I pledge to donate Rs. 1 crore to the CM's relief fund along with my family at @Tseries. Hope we all get through this difficult time soon. Stay home, stay safe.

Today, we are all at a really crucial stage & it's extremely important to do all we can to help. I, along with my entire @TSeries family pledge to donate Rs. 11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. We can & will fight this together, Jai Hind

The latest we hear that Kabir Singh producer Murad Khetani has pledged a sum of 25 Lacs towards Maharashtra Relief Fund and 25 Lacs to PM Care fund for the fight against COVID-19.

It all started when in an appeal to the citizens, PM Modi on Saturday tweeted: "The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations".

Kudos to the actors and producer's for standing up when the nation wants them essentially the most.