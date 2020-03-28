Coronavirus is one of the most concerning issues that has gripped the world, including Bollywood celebs. Every one of us is locked down and maintaining a physical and social distance so that things normalize. Still, with the increase in the number of cases each day, people are praying and doing their bit to ensure things subside as soon as possible.

With actors self quarantined and making the best use of the given time are busy sharing videos of sweeping, cleaning and working out on their social media. Very few actors have actually come out and decided to donate money to the PM relief fund.

Two days back ace actor and comedian Kapil Sharma donated 50 lakhs to the PM relief fund. Following which many South India actors like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ram Charan too donated to PM Modi and CM fund for the relief of coronavirus pandemic. And now, Akshay Kumar has pledged to contribute Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coronavirus relief fund. This is by far the biggest amount any actor has ever pledged to contribute.

Akshay's winning reply to wife

Akshay took to Twitter and announced why he wishes to donate 25 cr. His Tweet read as "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji's PM-CARES Fund. Let's save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai," Akshay wrote in tweet on Saturday. The PM replied to his tweet, writing, "Great gesture @akshaykumar. Let's keep donating for a healthier India."

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. ?? https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

However, wife Twinkle Khanna quizzed Akshay if he is ready to shell out a massive amount as they needed to liquidate the funds during the crisis. Akshay graciously responded, "I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing." This certainly made Twinkle proud and Akki's Tweet proves everything.

The moment of pride

Twinkle Khanna's Tweet read as 'The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ' I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.'

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

This isn't the only thing he is doing as a citizen of India but Kumar who is deeply moved by the ongoing situation due to coronavirus came out in support of Modiji's decision of Janta curfew and warned the netizens to stay indoor both politely and sternly by pleading them on social media.

Akshay Kumar who never failed to show his patriotism in films as well as in real life has time and again been trolled for being an NRI and holding a Canadian passport.

However, the actor who gets deeply hurt by the accusations laid upon him at an interview spoke about his nationality, he quipped, "I have now applied for the passport. I am an Indian and it hurts me that I am asked to prove that every time. My wife, my children are Indian. I pay my taxes here and my life is here."

And now with this move, one can only say how generous is he an actor.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop universe Sooryavanshi which has been pushed owing to coronavirus pandemic. The makers will release the film after the theaters re-open.